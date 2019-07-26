Waterlogging, Jams In Mumbai After Very Heavy Rain; Flights Delayed

Mumbai's civic body has warned people that severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning (File)

There's massive waterlogging and traffic jams in parts of Mumbai with the city receiving very heavy rain this evening. Flights have been delayed by 30 minutes as well.

Mumbai has received warnings for very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds for the next four hours.

"Flights are delayed by 30 minutes on average, due to heavy rains since last two hours," an official of the Mumbai airport told news agency ANI.

Along with peak hour traffic, Western Express Highway has been badly affected due to the rain with those heading to airport worst affected. On a normal day, the traffic crawls and the rain during peak hour has made it worse.

In Mumbai surburbs, Juhu Tara Road, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, several stretches of SV Road and parts of Western Express Highway have been waterlogged leading to traffic jams.

Waterlogging has also been reported outside the domestic airport departure gate leading to hassles for passengers who have managed to reach the airport after being stuck in traffic jams for two-and-half hours on the Western Express Highway.

Waterlogging outside the domestic departure gate of the Mumbai airport

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, has warned people that severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and string surface winds exceeding up to 70kmph is likely to hit the city and its surrounding areas.

Local trains are running with slight delays as well. The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking) has diverted buses on five routes.

With today being July 26, many Mumbaikars tweeted about how the heavy rains brought back memories of July 26, 2005, when the large parts of the city was inundated after a cloudburst.

On this same day in 2005, Mumbai had drowned! Ironically, it feels the same today! I have never experienced such heavy rains before! God bless Mumbai!#MumbaiRainlivepic.twitter.com/JKc9WDbT6u — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) July 26, 2019

Took two hours to reach Veera Desai road from Vile Parle ???????????? #MumbaiRains#MumbaiRainlive#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates swimming pool ready hai pic.twitter.com/jyviWgqmgl - toshisinha (@SinhaToshi) July 26, 2019

People shared pictures of waterlogging as well.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated areas in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are likely to witness heavy downpour in coming days.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.