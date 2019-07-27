Live Updates: Overnight Rain Chokes Mumbai, Revives Memories Of July 26, 2005 Fury

Mumbai:
Mumbai's civic body has warned people of severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led to massive waterlogging and massive traffic jams across the city, reviving the memories of the much greater monsoon fury the city had witnessed on July 26, 2005. The downpour has affected flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
On July 26, 2005 - exactly 14 years before - the city received 944 mm rainfall in a single day.
The IMD has issued an "orange alert" for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra and has also predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.
The "orange alert" signifies that authorities should get ready for necessary action.
The Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Friday afternoon following heavy rains over the past few days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Here are the updates on Mumbai monsoon:
Waterlogging was also reported outside the domestic airport departure gate leading to hassles for passengers who managed to reach the airport after being stuck in traffic jams for two-and-half hours on the Western Express Highway.
In Juhu Tara Road, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, several stretches of SV Road and parts of Western Express Highway were waterlogged, leading to traffic jams. Traffic jam on the Western Express Highway started before the toll plaza at Bandra and extended all the way up to Borivali, around 25 km away.
Seventeen flights were diverted and many delayed by up to an hour in Mumbai on Friday evening due to heavy rain and low visibility. There was massive waterlogging and traffic jams across the city, with no respite from the heavy downpour. The intensity of the rain will only start decreasing from Saturday afternoon or evening, private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted.
"Flights are delayed by 30 minutes on average, due to heavy rains since last two hours," an official of the Mumbai airport told news agency ANI.
Along with peak hour traffic, Western Express Highway was badly affected due to the rain with those heading to airport worst affected. On a normal day, the traffic crawls and the rain during peak hour made it worse.