Live Updates: Overnight Rain Chokes Mumbai, Revives Memories Of July 26, 2005 Fury

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led to massive waterlogging and massive traffic jams across the city, reviving the memories of the much greater monsoon fury the city had witnessed on July 26, 2005. The downpour has affected flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

On July 26, 2005 - exactly 14 years before - the city received 944 mm rainfall in a single day.

The IMD has issued an "orange alert" for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra and has also predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

The "orange alert" signifies that authorities should get ready for necessary action.

The Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Friday afternoon following heavy rains over the past few days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Here are the updates on Mumbai monsoon: