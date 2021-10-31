How Mumbai Civic Body Is Asking People To Avoid Plastic On Halloween

In March 2018, the Maharashtra cabinet had decided to impose a ban on certain plastic items

No one can apparently beat Mumbai civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - when it comes to their ingenuity in spreading awareness on various civic issues. In a new post on Twitter, the civic body advised people to avoid using plastic on Halloween Day in a quirky way.

Sharing a seven-second video of an animated skeleton made-up of various plastic items, the BMC wrote, "Plastics are here to haunt our hallowed Earth - avoid using them. #Halloween2021 #SayNoToPlastic"

In March 2018, the Maharashtra cabinet had decided to impose a ban on certain plastic items - carry bags, thermocol and plastic plates, cups, forks, bowls, and spoons.

This is not the first time that BMC has done something like this. The official social media account often uses memes, movie dialogues, or even pun-filled tweets to share important advice for the citizens.

On International Plastic Bag Free Day, the civic body took to Twitter and shared details about how much plastic people are using. "Know Your Purchases! A few minutes of convenience is inconvenient for the entire planet. Let us be mindful of our consumptions," it wrote.

That's not all, even Mumbai Police always have often used quirky ways to get across their message to social media users. Recently, they took to Twitter and urged their citizens to stay indoors and wear face masks correctly amid the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 virus. They used witty black-and-white posters of Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kajol to share the message.

Sharing a poster of Rajesh Khanna that had the words "'Rajesh', Order 'Khanna' At Home!" written on them, Mumbai Police tweeted, "Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home rey...#BeBollyGood #KakaWouldSay #StayHomeStaySafe #TakingOnCorona (sic)."