Got 'Hoax Call' About Explosives On Plane, Nothing Found: Mumbai Police

Security was beefed up after the call, police said. (File photo)

A false alarm about explosives on a plane led to the beefing up of security at Mumbai International Airport today, the Mumbai Police said. But nothing was found as the aircraft - a Dubai-Mumbai flight - was searched, officials added.

"A phone call was received about the presence of RDX onboard a Dubai-Mumbai flight. Security was tightened at Mumbai International Airport following the call. The aircraft was examined but nothing was found. After investigation, it was found to be a hoax call," Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has reported several hoax calls in the past.

In June, a 53-year-old man was arrested for sending an e-mail to the Maharashtra government claiming a bomb was placed in the state secretariat, news agency PTI reported.

He was reportedly upset over his child not getting admission in a school and had sent a few emails complaining about the school to the Chief Minister's Office at the ''Mantralaya'' (state secretariat).

Last year, security at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official residence, "Matoshree", was increased, after a phone call from an unidentified man who claimed to be calling from Dubai on behalf of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)