49-Year-Old Media Professional Dies After Falling Off Terrace In Mumbai

A 49-year-old media professional died after falling from the terrace of a building in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Sunday, police said.

Adarsh Mishra, who resided on seventh floor of the Trimurti Society at Siddharth Nagar, went to the building's terrace for a morning walk when he fell from there, Goregaon police station's senior police inspector Sanjay Bhole said.

It was not yet clear whether it was an accident or a case of suicide, he said, adding that Mr Mishra everyday used to go for morning walk on the building's terrace.

"The CCTV installed on the building's seventh floor showed Mishra, clad in track pants and T-shirt, going upstairs to the terrace with a handkerchief in his hand," Mr Bhole said.

In another CCTV put up in the building's lobby, he was seen falling down around 10.30 am, but it was not clear what led to his fall, he said.

Mr Mishra was taken to the nearby Siddharth Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Police examined more CCTV footage of the building and adjoining housing societies to ascertain the exact cause of his death, he said.

Mr Mishra lived with his wife and son.

His family members were shocked at his sudden death, he said.

The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police official said, that a probe was underway into the incident.

Mr Mishra earlier worked as vice president with the DNA newspaper and had left his job a few months back, he said.

He had also worked at the Wockhardt Foundation, the official said, adding that he had about 18 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

Mr Mishra had earlier also worked with the Indian Express, Anand Bazar Patrika and the Lokmat Group.