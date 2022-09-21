Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Festival Organisers Fined Rs 3.66 Lakh For Potholes

The decision was taken following an inspection by civic officials after the Ganesh festival

Mumbai's civic body has imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on the organisers of the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh festival, holding them responsible for creating 183 potholes this year. A fine of Rs 2,000 has been charged for each pothole, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The decision was taken following an inspection by civic officials after the festival. In a letter issued to the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesh festival committee, the BMC's E ward office has stated that the stretch of the road between Dr Babasaheb Road and TB Kadam Marg has been damaged.