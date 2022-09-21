Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Festival Organisers Fined Rs 3.66 Lakh For Potholes

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh festival organisers have been fined Rs 2,000 for each pothole, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The decision was taken following an inspection by civic officials after the Ganesh festival

Mumbai:

Mumbai's civic body has imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on the organisers of the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh festival, holding them responsible for creating 183 potholes this year. A fine of Rs 2,000 has been charged for each pothole, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The decision was taken following an inspection by civic officials after the festival. In a letter issued to the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesh festival committee, the BMC's E ward office has stated that the stretch of the road between Dr Babasaheb Road and TB Kadam Marg has been damaged.

