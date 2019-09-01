Ganesh Chaturthi: 40,000 Cops, 5,000 CCTV Cameras To Keep Check In Mumbai

At least 5,000 CCTV cameras will keep round-the-clock vigil in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Elaborate arrangements have been made in Mumbai for a smooth and peaceful conduct during Ganesh Chaturthi September 2 onward. Mumbai police have laid out a detailed plan for traffic management, idol immersion and a full-proof security arrangement for Lord Ganesh festival.

As many as 40,000 police personnel including senior officers, personnel of State Reserve Police Force, coast guard, railway police will be deployed during the widely celebrated festival, Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok told news agency ANI.

Volunteers of National Cadre Corps (NCC) will also help the police in ensuring smooth conduct of the festival.

"We have issued guidelines to Ganesh Mandal to install baggage scanning and metal detectors at the entrance of the major Sarvajanik Mandals," he said.

The administration has designated 129 places for immersion of idols placed at about 7,703 public pandals and 1,32,452 domestic Ganesh registered with it, he said.

Fifty-six roads in the city will be completely shut, 18 will be closed for heavy vehicles and 99 parking areas will remain closed during the festival.

Police have deployed 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 50 inspectors and 500 constables - including female cops - along with volunteers around the place of Lalbaugcha Raja considering its popularity.

