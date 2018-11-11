Fisherman Missing After Two Boats Collide Off Palghar Coast

A fishing boat, named 'Morning Star, with seven fishermen on board, collided with another unidentified vessel.

Mumbai | | Updated: November 11, 2018 13:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fisherman Missing After Two Boats Collide Off Palghar Coast

Officials said they are making all efforts to trace the missing fisherman. (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 42-year-old fisherman went missing after two boats collided in the Arabian Sea off the Vasai coast in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours today, the police said. 

The mishap took place around 1:15am, an official at the Vasai police station said.

A fishing boat, named 'Morning Star, with seven fishermen on board, collided with another unidentified vessel.

Following the collision, one fisherman from the 'Morning Star' boat fell into the water, the official said.

The police were alerted about the incident, he said, adding that personnel of the Coast Guard, local police and the district disaster management cell were making all efforts to trace the missing fisherman.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Missing fishermanPalghar CoastMorning Star

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveChhattisgarh Election 2018Raghuram RajanChandrababu NaiduDelhi Air QualityKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds Janardhan Reddy

................................ Advertisement ................................