Fire Breaks Out On 26th Floor Of Mumbai High-Rise, None Hurt

A fire erupted in a 27-storey residential building in Mumbai suburb of Goregaon on Wednesday evening, but there was no immediate report of injury to anyone, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted on the 26th floor of the 27-storey building, Anmol Pride, in Mahesh Nagar in the western suburb at around 6 pm, they said.

The fire was confined to a closed penthouse spread across the 25th and 26th floors, said a civic official, adding there was no report of anyone getting injured or trapped.

The high-rise's fire fighting system was not working and at least eight fire engines and other vehicles were deployed to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

