Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mumbai, No One Injured

The fire erupted at around 4.40 am in the flat located on the sixth floor of Atlas building

A fire broke out at an apartment located in an eleven-story building on Nepeansea Road in south Mumbai early Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

There was no casualty in the mishap, he said, adding that two women got trapped on upper floors of the building and were later rescued by the fire brigade.

The fire erupted at around 4.40 am in the flat located on the sixth floor of Atlas building and gutted its two bedrooms, electric wiring and installations, wooden beds, bedding, furniture, and clothing, the official said.

"Two women trapped on the upper floors were rescued. No one is reported injured in the blaze," he said.

It was a level-2 fire, he said, adding that more than eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused after about four hours.

The cooling operation was underway at the site, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

