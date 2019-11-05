Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Godown In Mumbai's Malad, No Casualties

The fire was confined to a closed godown stocking plastic, an official said.

A major fire erupted in a godown in Kanchpada area in the northern suburb of Malad today evening, an official said, adding that no injuries had been reported so far.

A fire call was received at 8:02pm after which eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the ground-plus-three Parmar Industrial Estate, he said.

"The fire is confined to a closed godown stocking plastic. Efforts are on to control the blaze," he added.

