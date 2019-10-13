Eight Rescued As Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Apartment

As many as eight people who were trapped inside the building have been rescued by fire brigade.

Mumbai | | Updated: October 13, 2019 08:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Eight Rescued As Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Apartment

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.


Mumbai: 

A fire broke out at an apartment near Dreamland Cinema, Charni Road, in Mumbai this morning.

Several fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. As many as eight people who were trapped inside the building have been rescued by fire brigade.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Rescue operations is on.

Further details are awaited.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mumbai Charni Road FireMumbai FireFire In Mumbai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Valmiki JayantiElection 2019Karwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusSky is PinkFlipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................