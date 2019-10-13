Eight Rescued As Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Apartment

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

A fire broke out at an apartment near Dreamland Cinema, Charni Road, in Mumbai this morning.

Several fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. As many as eight people who were trapped inside the building have been rescued by fire brigade.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Rescue operations is on.

Further details are awaited.

