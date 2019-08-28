Fire At Timber Yard In South Mumbai Under Control, Search Operations On

A fire at a timber yard at Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai's Byculla was reported at 2:25 am

A major fire broke out at a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai's Byculla in the early hours of the morning today, a senior fire brigade official said.

The incident took place at around 2:25 am and eight fire engines were sent to the spot, the official said.

The search and rescue operations are on and so far there are no reports of casualties or injuries, the fire brigade official said, adding that police personnel and authorities are at the spot.

Mumbai fire department chief PS Rahangdale said the fire was confined to the ground floor of the structure where timber of different types have been stocked in an area of about 100x200 feet.

Last month, a massive fire broke out inside the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited or MTNL exchange building in suburban Bandra with nearly 100 people being rescued from the terrace of the building, an effort which lasted several hours.



