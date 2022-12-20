Boy, 3, Falls To Death From 5th Floor At Mumbai Club During Football Party

The child reportedly fell through a gap in the safety glass covering railings (Representational)

The football World Cup final turned into a tragedy for a Mumbai family as a three-year-old boy fell from the fifth floor and died at a club on Sunday night.

Hridyansh Rathod had gone with his family to the Garware Club in Churchgate for a Argentina-France final watch party, say reports.

The family was on the sixth floor, where the match was playing on a big screen, when the little boy went to use the toilet to the fifth floor.

He reportedly went with an 11-year-old cousin, Vivan, around 10.40 pm.

When they were returning to the sixth-floor terrace when the older boy, who had walked ahead, heard a noise. He realized that Hridyansh had fallen from the stairs.

The child reportedly fell through a gap in the safety glass covering the railings.

The older boy ran upstairs and told everyone that Hridyansh had slipped and fallen. His family and relatives ran to the spot and looked for him, but couldn't find him anywhere. They realized, to their horror, that he was lying on the ground floor, with multiple injuries. They rushed him to the hospital, where he died of severe head injuries.

Hridyansh's parents are in shock, the police said. The family has reportedly blamed the club for negligence in not replacing a missing glass panel, which left a dangerous gap, just broad enough for the child to slip through.

The police are scanning security footage to establish what happened. They have filed a case of accidental death and are questioning the guards and other officials.