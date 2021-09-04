'Don't Panic, Mock Drill,' Say Cops Amid Evacuations At Mumbai Airport

Pictures were shared on social media showing passengers being moved out.

Mumbai Airport was evacuated this morning for a mock drill, police said, urging people not to panic amid social media buzz.

"A mock drill is being conducted at Mumbai International Airport. No one needs to panic," read a statement by the Mumbai Police as quoted by news agency ANI.

Pictures were shared on social media showing passengers being moved out of the airport's Terminal 2.

Officials said the mock drill is not expected to affect the schedule of the flights.

Some passengers, however, were reportedly clueless about what prompted the evacuation; even the staff was reportedly moved out, auto journalist Cyrus Dhabhar tweeted.

He also shared some pictures from the airport.

"Dear Sir, the activation is a scheduled mock drill only as per our security and safety protocols and measures," read a reply on the official Twitter handle of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

"Total chaos at T2 Mumbai airport with sudden announcement of mock drill with total evacuation. Stuck & suffocating in a crowded bus on tarmac for last 30 min, along with about 15 other buses. No AC, no information. Complete Covid trap. Irresponsible & dangerous," read another tweet by producer Siddhartha Basu.