Drugs Worth Over Rs 40 Lakh Seized After Raid In Mumbai: Report

Mephedrone drug, worth more than Rs 40 lakh, was seized in Mumbai. (Representational)

Mumbai Police seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said.

The police also detained a person from the spot for enquiry, the official said.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drug, he said.

Mephedrone, also known as MD, is a synthetic stimulant and banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)