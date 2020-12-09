'Donor Will Get Chicken (Or Paneer)': Shiv Sena Leader's Blood Drive Poster

Mumbai blood banks say they are running low on almost all blood types

"You give us blood, we'll give you 1kg of paneer (or chicken)" - the rough translation of a number of posters that have sprung up across Mumbai over the past few days.

Be assured, though, that there is nothing of the "dark arts" about the proposed exchange. The posters are for a blood donation drive being organised by Samadhan Sada Sarvankar, a corporator and a member of the ruling Shiv Sena.

Blood banks across the city say they are running low on almost all types of the life-saving liquid, including the more common ones, and that fewer people are willing to come and donate blood.

While over a hundred people would donate every day pre-pandemic, now that figure is down to about a dozen, with fear of the coronavirus (and being infected by it) keeping people away.

The shortfall, including that of O+ (the most popular) and B+, could hurt patients needing regular blood transfusions or those involved in accidents and needing an emergency supply.

"The city needs blood. This is an attempt to persuade people to donate," Mr Sarvankar said, indicating that he hoped his campaign would convince people to donate and help save other peoples' lives.

The poster is part of a blood donation drive being organised by a Shiv Sena corporator

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has hit out at the posters - which carry photographs of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray and party founder Bal Thackeray - and questioned what they say is a last-gasp attempt to fill blood banks.

"There are only a few days' supply left. How did this happen? The Shiv Sena controls the BMC (the Mumbai municipal corporation), the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is from the party. If there is a shortfall, then it is the fault of the Maharashtra government," Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA, said.

"Now different leaders are luring people to donate blood," he added.

Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities by the Covid pandemic, with nearly 2.87 lakh cases reported so far, of which around 13,000 are active cases. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with more than 18.6 lakh cases, of which around 74,000 are active cases.

According to the poster, the paneer(or chicken)-for-blood drive will be held from 10 AM on December 13 at the Rajbhau Salvi Ground on Mumbai's New Prabhadevi Road.