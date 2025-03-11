Decomposed Body Of Man Found In Mumbai; Cops Launch Probe

The decomposed body of a man was found on a roadside near a bus depot in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.t A passer-by spotted the body lying near Pratiksha Nagar bus depot at around 11.30 am and alerted police.

Personnel from Wadala Truck Terminal police station reached the spot and sent the body to a civic-run hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

It was yet to be ascertained whether the man, believed to be around 50 years of age, was murdered or it was a natural death, he said.

The police suspect the body was of a man who was missing from the area for the last couple of days, he said.

The missing man's family members were informed and the process was underway to identify the deceased, the official said.

The police have registered an accidental death report and a probe is on into it, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)