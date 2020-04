Chris Hemsworth In 'Extraction' Inspires Mumbai Police's Lockdown Warning

Mumbai Police has used a still of Chris Hemsworth to warn against stepping out during lockdown.

With the nationwide lockdown in place since March 25, Mumbai Police has been sharing witty posts on its Twitter handle to create awareness about the highly contagious COVID-19, caused by a novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 27,000 people across the country.

The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police today referred to a scene of Netflix's latest action-drama, Extraction. In the now viral scene, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth's character Tyler Rake was seen negotiating with Bangladeshi kidnappers in their mother tongue. He was seen speaking in fluent Bangla while asking the captors for proof. Hemsworth says, "Proman dao", which means show proof in Bangla, four times in a span of 15 seconds.

The Mumbai Police has now used a still of Hemsworth, best known as mighty Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for another creative post, urging people against stepping out during the lockdown.

Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge. #LockdownMandates#PromanDaopic.twitter.com/GovCmVFWNo — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020

"Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge," read the tweet.

The Mumbai Police has been sharing references to different movies and shows, aiming to educate people on safety precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, Mumbai police had shared a meme referring to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ''Gully Boy'' to caution people against stepping out of their homes during the lockdown.

It also shared a special corona poster referring to one of the dialogues from Shraddha Kapoor's 2018 horror-drama ''Stree'' to urge people to stay indoors.

It read, "O corona Kabhi mat aana" (O corona, never come) written on a wall.

Mumbai is the worst-affected metro city in the country with more than 5,000 confirmed cases out of the 8,000 cases in Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the country.