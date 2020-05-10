Mumbai Women's Jail Inmate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A doctor attached to Byculla jail tested positive for coronavirus too recently. (Representational)

A 54-year-old inmate of Byculla women's jail in Mumbai has tested positive for coronavirus, a prison official said today.

She was referred to the government-run JJ Hospital a few days back after her oxygen saturation level fell below 90 per cent. During the treatment, she was tested for coronavirus which came out negative on Friday, the official said.

However, her second test conducted on Saturday came out positive for COVID-19, the official added.

She is undergoing treatment at St George Hospital in Mumbai, he said.

The new case comes two days after a doctor attached to Byculla jail tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jail here and 26 staffers were found to have contracted the infection.