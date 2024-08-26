Cops Rule Out Ragging, Blame Alcohol Overdose For TISS Student's Death

The cause of his death will be ascertained once a post mortem investigation is conducted.

Police have ruled out ragging as the reason behind the death of a student at Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) who was found dead at his apartment.

The student, Anurag Jaiswal, was found unconscious at his rented apartment on Saturday morning. He was rushed to the hospital by his roommates where doctors declared him dead.

Mr Jaiswal was pursuing a course in Human Resource management and had gone to a party with his friends in the city's Vashi on Friday night.

There he reportedly consumed a large amount of liquor and returned home in the early hours of Saturday, feeling sick. When his roommates tried to wake him up, they found him unresponsive.

The police, who interrogated the nearly 130 people who attended the party with Mr Jaiswal, are now considering alcohol overdose as the likely cause for his death.

The cause of his death will be ascertained once a post mortem investigation is conducted.

The police are waiting for his family to arrive in Mumbai from Lucknow before they send the body for an autopsy.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has shared a message condoling the student's death.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing away of Anurag Jaiswal, first year student of HRM&LR of TISS Mumbai. We are with Anurag's family at this heartbreaking time and our thoughts and prayers will always be with the Anurag's family," the institute said in a post on X.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.