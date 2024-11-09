Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Hiring For Multiple Positions, Check Salary, Selection Process

TISS Recruitment 2024: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is recruiting for multiple positions to support a project aimed at operating health and wellness clinics in Uttarakhand. This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 33 positions, including programme executives, programme coordinators, accountants, upper division clerks, programme assistants-cum-field officers, field investigators, and office assistants. According to the official timeline, the application process began on October 30 and will close on November 15. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications via the official website.

TISS Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The available positions include:

Programme Executive- 1

Programme Coordinator- 1

Accountant- 1

Upper Division Clerks (Admin Assistants)- 2

Programme Assistants cum Field Officers- 2

Office Assistant- 1

Field Investigators for all Community Development Blocks- 25

Selection Process

The selection process consists of a written test followed by a personal interview.

TISS Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the Google Drive link provided in the official notification. No application fee is required. Applicants must provide their email ID, full name, address, contact number, state, highest qualification, current organization's notice period, total work experience, willingness to relocate, last drawn salary, and a copy of their latest resume. They should also select the position they wish to apply for.

TISS Recruitment 2024: Salary Details

Shortlisted candidates will receive the following monthly salaries: