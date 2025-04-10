TISS To Consider Only CUET PG Scores For Admission Process, Drops Interviews

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will conduct admissions for the 2025-26 academic year solely on the scores of Central University Entrance Test (CUET). From 2025 academic year, the institute has dropped interviews from the admission schedule. The tentative schedule released by Mumbai based TISS for postgraduate admissions does not include any interview date.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the elimination of interviews is being done to ensure 'transparency and timely admissions' from the upcoming year. The report quoted an official from the institute as saying, "Due to additional stage of interviews, the admission process at TISS would prolong for almost a month longer than others and we would lose out on students."



The official mentioned that the removal of interviews from the admission process will not only save time but will also ensure transparency.

Until 2023-24, the admission process at TISS was based on the TISS NET entrance exam. The institute replaced the entrance test with CUET PG from 2024-25 academic year. However, the admission procedure till last year was based on 25 per cent personal interview and 75 per cent CUET PG score.

The Ministry of Education and UGC conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all postgraduate programmes in all central universities, other participating universities / institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges since 2022. The exam provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country.