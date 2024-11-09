Sikkim Manipal University, TISS Invite Applications For PhD Programmes, Check Details

Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) are currently accepting applications for their PhD programs for the 2024 session. Eligible candidates can apply through the official websites, mims.smu.edu.in/application for SMU and tiss.ac.in for TISS. The last date to apply for SMU's PhD programme is November 16.

Sikkim Manipal University PhD Program Details

SMU offers PhD programs in the following areas:

Engineering: CSE, AI & DS, ECE, EEE, ME, IT, Civil, CMSNT

CSE, AI & DS, ECE, EEE, ME, IT, Civil, CMSNT Computer Application

Management Studies

Basic Science: Physical Education & Sports, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics

Medical: Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, ENT

Commerce and Psychology

Key Highlights:

TMA Pai Fellowship: Rs 20,000 monthly, plus free hostel accommodation valued at Rs 5,000 per month, for full-time candidates.

Additional financial aid of Rs 10,000 for eligible full-time candidates.

Limited seats are available for full-time PhD scholars.

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs 500.



Correction Window:

Applicants can make corrections to their forms between November 17 and November 19.



Exam Schedule:

The exam will take place on November 29.

Research Methodology (online): 10am to 11am.

Subject-specific exam: 11.30 am to 12.30pm.



Tata Institute of Social Sciences PhD Programme Details

TISS is inviting applications for its PhD programmes at the Mumbai campus as well as the Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Tuljapur off-campuses.

Seat Availability

Total seats across PhD programmes: 103.

PhD Coursework:

Full-time PhD students will undertake coursework on-campus in regular classroom mode during the first semester.

Part-time PhD students must complete six modular workshops, scheduled on campus over the first semester. Certain schools may offer additional workshops focusing on specialized themes and research methodologies in the second semester.

Hostel Accommodation:

Hostel facilities