Cops Prepare Lookout Notice Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Fraud Case

Mumbai Police is preparing a lookout circular against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in a multi-crore fraud case. The celebrity couple is accused of defrauding a businessman of about Rs 60 crore in a case linked to an investment deal for their now-defunct Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Businessman Deepak Kothari had alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple had taken Rs 60 crore from him under the pretext of expanding their business, but spent it on personal expenses. The couple had allegedly taken the money as a loan but later showed it as an investment, citing tax savings.

According to Mr Kothari, he was assured that the money would be returned within a certain time with 12% annual interest and that Ms Shetty had given him a personal guarantee in writing in April 2016. But within a few months, Ms Shetty resigned as director of the firm.

The businessman claimed he later found out that an insolvency case of Rs 1.28 crore was also going on against the company, regarding which he was not informed earlier.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) sources suggest the police are now investigating the travel logs of Ms Shetty and Mr Kundra. If needed, a lookout notice will be issued against them, they said, adding that the firm's auditor has also been called for questioning.