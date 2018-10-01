Cop Caught Allegedly Taking Bribe From Missing Girl's Brother

Anti-Corruption Bureau nabbed the cop while he was accepting the bribe. (Representational)

A 40-year-old police naik was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a man to help in searching his minor sister who was missing, an official said today.

Bapu Namdeo Rote, posted at the Daund police station, was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, he said.

The 25-year-old man had filed a missing complaint of his sister. The girl had gone missing about two months back, the ACB official said.

The man visited the police station a few times to follow up his complaint.

On September 29, when he reached the police station, Rote allegedly demanded Rs. 5,000 from him for searching his sister, the official said.

The man then complained to the ACB which laid a trap and nabbed the policeman while he was accepting the bribe amount, he said.