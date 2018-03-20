Chhota Rajan's Brother Deepak Nikalje Charged With Rape

Officials said that the woman, who used to reside in Siddharth Colony in suburban Chembur, in her complaint on Saturday, alleged that deepak Nikalje exploited her with the promise of marriage.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VI, Sahaji Umap, said, "We recorded her statement and based on it, a 'zero FIR' was registered by Tilak Nagar police (under whose jurisdiction Siddharth Colony falls). Later a case under section 376 (rape), 354 (sexual harassment)and 313 (causing miscarriage without women's consent) of IPC was registered against the accused."
A 'zero FIR' is one in which a case can be filed at any police station and is then transferred to the appropriate one where the incident occurred, officials said.
"The case has been transferred to Panvel, under DCP Zone I of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, where the incident allegedly took place. They will carry out further investigations," Sahaji Umap added.
Police officials said that Deepak Nikalje, after initially providing some help, allegedly started exploiting the victim on the pretext of marrying her.