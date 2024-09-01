Case Against Mumbai Cafe Staff After Cockroach Found In Cold Coffee

Pratik stated that he had already consumed about 70 percent of the coffee (Representational)

A case was filed against the manager, waiter, and other staff of a hotel in Mumbai at the Malad police station. The case was filed after a customer found a cockroach in his coffee at a hotel in the Malad area of Mumbai.

Pratik Rawat found a cockroach in his cold coffee while he was drinking it in a glass with a straw. When the coffee was about to finish, he noticed something unusual and, upon closer inspection, found a cockroach in the coffee. He immediately showed his friend the cockroach in the glass, then called the hotel waiter and showed him the cockroach, and took a photo of it with his mobile phone.

Later,the hotel's owner arrived, took the glass with him to the kitchen, showed Pratik the strainer where the cold coffee is made, and explained that the cockroach could not have come from there. The owner then removed the cockroach from the glass, disposed of it in the basin, and poured water over it.

25-year-old Pratik Rawat, who works at an event company, went to a cafe located on New Link Road near a mall with his friend Ganesh. Both ordered cold coffee, which tasted bitter, so they asked the waiter to add a little sugar. The waiter took the cups to the counter, added sugar, and then served them.

Pratik stated that he had already consumed about 70 percent of the coffee when he noticed the cockroach. He said that the scene replayed in his mind throughout the night, causing him to stay awake, vomit several times, and feel nauseated.

The case has been filed at the Malad police station under sections 125, 274, 275, and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code.

