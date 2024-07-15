Case Against Man For Charging Rs 100 From Women To Apply For Maharashtra Scheme

Mumbai's civic body on Monday filed a police complaint against an unknown person for taking money from citizens wanting to apply for the Maharashtra government's recently launched 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the complaint was lodged at Deonar police station on behalf of the civic administration after a person in M East was told to pay a fee by the accused to apply for the scheme.

There is no fee for submission of forms but the M East ward officer received information that a person was charging Rs 100 from women wanting to apply for the scheme.

The BMC released urged people to not pay any kind of fee for submission of online applications for the scheme, which was announced in the budget tabled in the state assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Under the scheme, aimed at ensuring economic independence of women in the state as well as improving their health and nutrition and strengthening their pivotal role in the family, eligible women in the 21-65 age group will get Rs 1,500 per month as aid.

They can apply till August 31.

