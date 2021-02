The couple has been charged in Thane for allegedly torturing their son. (Representational)

A case has been filed against a man and his second wife in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly torturing the former's son, including inflicting burn marks on his private parts, reportedly for wetting the bed, police said on Sunday.

The complainant is the nine-year-old's biological mother, an official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.