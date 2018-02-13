Boy's Eardrum Damaged As Teacher Allegedly Hits Him For Not Bringing Book The teacher has been booked under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The boy has stopped going to school since the alleged incident took place (representational) Palghar: A Class 8 student, who was allegedly hit by his teacher for not bringing a textbook to class, has suffered damages to his left eardrum, police said. The incident took place at a private school in Mumbai's Nalasopara on February 2.



A case was registered on February 5, following which the teacher was arrested. She was later released on bail by the court, the police said.



On the day of the incident, the student had forgotten to bring his textbook to school. Irate over it, the teacher hit him hard on his left ear following which the boy allegedly suffered extreme pain and his ear started bleeding, police said.



After his parents came to know about it, they rushed him to a doctor. Thereafter, they approached the school management and lodged a complaint with Nalasopara police, where a case was registered.



The teacher has been booked under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.



According to police, the boy, still in shock, has stopped going to school since the incident took place.



