Boy's Eardrum Damaged As Teacher Allegedly Hits Him For Not Bringing Book

A case was registered on February 5, following which the teacher was arrested. She was later released on bail by the court, the police said.
On the day of the incident, the student had forgotten to bring his textbook to school. Irate over it, the teacher hit him hard on his left ear following which the boy allegedly suffered extreme pain and his ear started bleeding, police said.
After his parents came to know about it, they rushed him to a doctor. Thereafter, they approached the school management and lodged a complaint with Nalasopara police, where a case was registered.
According to police, the boy, still in shock, has stopped going to school since the incident took place.