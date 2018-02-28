Bombay High Court Seeks Opinion Of Centre On Under Water Cameras At Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Bharati Dangre directed Wednesday that the Centre and the Coast Guard be impleaded as parties to a PIL seeking better security arrangements at the sea link.
The PIL, filed by activist Ketan Tirodkar, alleges that the "sea link is fast becoming the favoured suicide spot for disheartened citizens," and that there existed loopholes in the existing security arrangements.
On previous hearings, Mr Tirodkar had sought that more security guards be employed and cameras be installed under water, and bomb detectors be used along the 4.8 km long stretch.
However, Prashant Sawant, the advocate for Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited, the authority responsible for maintenance of, and surveillance along the sea link, told HC that since 2014, when the PIL was filed, the security arrangements had been upgraded.
"86 CCTV cameras have been installed along the bridge. 30 security guards remain deployed all along the stretch 24x7," Mr Sawant said.
He also said that the Court's previous suggestion on installing 'travel through X-Ray scanners' to check against potential bomb threats couldn't be implemented.
"In India, the use of such scanners is not permitted since the scanner checks cars while the passengers are inside the vehicle. This exposes the passengers to harmful rays," Mr Sawant said.
He also said that another option of physically checking each vehicle would require additional space and would be too time consuming.
"Thus, that option was also dropped," Mr Sawant said.
He suggested that the coast guard or other expert bodies be asked about the option of under water cameras.
The High Court has now granted four weeks to Mr Tirodkar to implead the Coast Guard and the Union as parties to his plea.