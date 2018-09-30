BMW Sedan Hits Pedestrians In Mumbai, Cops Give 4-Km Chase At Midnight

The owner of the BWM car had left for Dubai a day ago and handed the car key to his driver: police

While the people of Mumbai were sleeping on Saturday night, a dangerous midnight car chase was unfolding on Reay Road in south Mumbai after the driver of a BMW luxury sedan hit some people and sped away.

Two of several people hit by the sedan have been admitted to hospital, the police said.

On getting information about the accident at 12:30 am, the police said they sent an interceptor vehicle that soon managed to tail the BMW sedan but could not quite catch up as the powerful car was speeding. Some motorists who had seen the car hit the pedestrians joined the police in giving chase.

The BMW sedan sprinted at a very high speed for 4 km before it was cornered, the police said. The motorists who have been chasing the car managed to pull out the driver and some locals who were at the spot beat him up before he was handed over to the police. The locals also broke the car's windshield and dented the BMW sedan with blows using heavy sticks.

The driver, Mehmood Alam, was drink driving, a police officer said, news agency ANI reported.

The owner of the BWM car had left for Dubai a day ago and handed the car key to Mr Alam, the police said.

The police said they are taking statements of eyewitnesses and a complaint will be filed.

With inputs from ANI

