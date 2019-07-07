From Today, Pay Up To Rs 23,000 For Illegal Parking In Mumbai

Mumbai has an estimated three million vehicles - comprising all categories - plying on its roads.

From today, don't be surprised if the fine for illegal parking on Mumbai roads cost as much as or more than the bill for servicing a car at a workshop.

Under a new rule imposed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Traffic Police, those caught parking their vehicle in no-parking zones within 500 metre radius of the 26 public parking lots in Mumbai will be given a ticket ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,000.

The penalty comprises the actual fine for illegal parking and towing charges, which will come to a whopping Rs 5000 to Rs 8,300 for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 to Rs 23,250 for four-wheelers. As per the break-up, owners of medium vehicles will receive a ticket between Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,600, light motor vehicles Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,100 and for all types of three-wheelers fine will range between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,200 per violation.

The new rule is aimed to curb instances of people simply parking anywhere, leading to traffic jams on the city roads. "This will curb instances of people simply parking anywhere, disappearing for brief to prolonged periods to complete some work before returning, but by that time, traffic is already in chaos, especially on main roads," a BMC official was quoted by news agency IANS.

From the minimum amounts, the fines will keep increasing progressively daily for late payment charges till the maximum rates.

In order to ensure the safety of the officials implementing the rules, the BMC has hired services of ex-service personnel and even private security guards to help the traffic police.

Initially, the new parking rules will be implemented in dense traffic areas and in localities with already sufficient alternative parking facilities, and later extend it to other areas.

(with inputs from IANS)

