On Camera, Delivery Agent Seen Urinating In Lift, Thrashed By Residents

Read Time: 1 min
The delivery agent was seen urinating inside the lift in CCTV camera.
Mumbai:

A case has been filed against a Blinkit delivery agent for allegedly urinating in a building's lift in Mumbai's Virar West. The residents of the building discovered the incident after reviewing the CCTV footage.

In the CCTV footage, the delivery agent is seen inside the lift, holding a parcel in his left hand. He unzips his pants in one corner, attempting to conceal his act from the back camera.

He then allegedly urinates on the front gate of the lift. 

The incident occurred at the CD Gurudev Building in Virar West in Mumbai.

The act came to light when residents of the building noticed an issue in the elevator and reviewed CCTV footage, which clearly showed a man wearing a Blinkit jacket urinating.

After the incident, the residents confronted the accused at the Blinkit office, where he was allegedly beaten.

He was then handed over to the police, and a complaint was filed at the Bolinj Police Station in Virar West.

