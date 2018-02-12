Beaten, Forced To Lick Spit Off Shoe, Man Commits Suicide In Mumbai

The four men attacked Kasim Shaikh in public near a market in the Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai on Friday night over some personal enmity, a police official said.
During the incident, one of the accused spit on his shoe and forced Mr Shaikh to lick it, he said.
Kasim Shaikh managed to free himself from the attackers. But, unable to bear the humiliation, he hanged himself at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area on Saturday morning, the official said.
The police found a purported suicide note from Mr Shaikh's house in which he had named the four attackers and blamed them for his extreme step, he said.
They were charged with abetting suicide, the official said, adding that an investigation was underway.