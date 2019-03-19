Auditor Who Reviewed Mumbai Bridge Before Collapse Sent To Police Custody

Neeraj Kumar Desai was detained on Monday.

A structural auditor, detained after a foot overbridge collapsed near Mumbai's landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus last week, has been sent to police custody till March 25

Neeraj Kumar was detained on Monday. He was produced in South Mumbai's Killa court in this afternoon, Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunat Singe said.

His firm, DD Desai's Associated Engineering Consultant and Analysts Pvt Ltd, had carried out the structural audit of the ill-fated bridge at the CSMT railway station in south Mumbai,

and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, the police have said.

A part of the 40-year-old bridge, which linked the area near the BMC headquarters with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, collapsed last week killing six people and injuring 31 others.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.