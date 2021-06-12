Watch: Mumbai Man's Narrow Escape In Bid To Board Moving Train, Thanks To Rail Staff

The Central Railway said in a tweet that "there are two heroes in the incident".

A passenger trying to board a moving train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai narrowly escaped a mishap, thanks to a Railway guard and a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The guard, in turn, was pulled away from the train in time by the RPF constable when he lost his balance. Railways have said all three are fine.

The chilling incident, which took place last night, was captured by a CCTV camera installed on the platform. The footage shows a man trying to board the Mumbai-Mangaluru special train as it is leaving the platform.

The man trips and is dragged along the platform when RPF constable Narsingh Kanojiya comes running and Railway guard Jitendar Pal gets off the train to save the man. While the man is pulled away from the train, Mr Pal loses his balance and falls and is dragged along the platform before Mr Kanojiya rescues him. The train was later stopped by the station staff and the guard boarded it again.

The Central Railway said in a tweet that "there are two heroes in the incident".

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar said, "Railways has been trying to create awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioural issue and has requested passengers not to try boarding or getting off a moving train as it can be dangerous."

Besides boarding and deboarding moving trains, travelling on the footboards of trains and carelessly crossing tracks are among the other acts that lead to railway accidents and loss of lives every year.