Amitabh Bachchan Visits Mumbai Hospital, Discharged After Treatment Reports earlier in the day suggested that the 75-year-old actor was suffering from a gastrointestinal problem and had also complained of pain in neck and spine.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The actor will be seen next in "102 Not Out", which also starring Rishi Kapoor. Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was briefly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai this evening after he complained of pain in his lower back, a hospital source said.



"He came to hospital for pain in lumbar (lower back) region. He was given injections and discharged," the source said.



Reports earlier in the day suggested that the 75-year-old actor was suffering from a gastrointestinal problem and had also complained of pain in neck and spine.



He will be seen next in "102 Not Out", which also starring Rishi Kapoor. The teaser of the film, directed by Umesh Shukla, was released today on Twitter.



It is set to release in May this year.



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was briefly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai this evening after he complained of pain in his lower back, a hospital source said."He came to hospital for pain in lumbar (lower back) region. He was given injections and discharged," the source said.Reports earlier in the day suggested that the 75-year-old actor was suffering from a gastrointestinal problem and had also complained of pain in neck and spine. He will be seen next in "102 Not Out", which also starring Rishi Kapoor. The teaser of the film, directed by Umesh Shukla, was released today on Twitter.It is set to release in May this year.