Amid Lockdown, Thousands Of Flamingos Turn Creek Near Mumbai Pink

Coronavirus: There has been 25 per cent increase in flamingo migration since last year

A sea of pink dazzled residents of Navi Mumbai as thousands of flamingos settled along the creek on Thursday morning. The migratory birds, which visit Mumbai every year, have arrived in huge numbers, in the middle of a lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Bombay Natural History Society, there has been a 25 per cent increase in flamingo migration since last year, when 1.2 lakh birds had come visiting. This year, over 1.5 lakh birds were spotted just in the first week of April.

Several celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza and Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter to comment on the stunning visuals.

The flamingos arrive from the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. Some fly in from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Israel.

Beautiful gifts of Mother Nature.

A sight to behold, migratory Flamingos seen in large numbers at Navi Mumbai.#MondayVibes#Flamingos#beautifulview#naturepic.twitter.com/miyEtDGM3v — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 20, 2020

Because of the extended coronavirus lockdown, an unusually large number of birds and animals have been seen at public places, now bereft of the usual crowds and traffic.