Ajoy Mehta Appointed As Maharashtra Chief Secretary

Ajoy Mehta (left) has been appointed as Maharashtra's new chief secretary. (PTI)

Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has been appointed as Maharashtra's new chief secretary, a CMO official said Friday.

Ajoy Mehta succeeds UPS Madan who has been named as the special advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the official said.

Ajoy Mehta, a 1984 batch IAS officer is scheduled to retire in September this year.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.