Ajoy Mehta Appointed As Maharashtra Chief Secretary

Ajoy Mehta succeeds UPS Madan who has been named as the special advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the official said.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 10, 2019 21:55 IST
Ajoy Mehta (left) has been appointed as Maharashtra's new chief secretary. (PTI)


Mumbai: 

Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has been appointed as Maharashtra's new chief secretary, a CMO official said Friday.

Ajoy Mehta succeeds UPS Madan who has been named as the special advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the official said.

Ajoy Mehta, a 1984 batch IAS officer is scheduled to retire in September this year.



