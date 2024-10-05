Ajit Pawar Camp Leader Killed With Sharp Weapon In Mumbai: Cops

An NCP leader belonging to the Ajit Pawar faction was hacked to death in Mumbai late last night. Sachin Kurmi, who held the position of taluka president in the party, was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Byculla area of the city around 12:30 am.

Cops reached the incident site and found Kurmi in an injured state and took him to the nearby JJ Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

It's not clear who was behind the attack on Kurmi, but the cops suspect two-three people could be involved.

The police have registered a case against unknown people and started an investigation.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.