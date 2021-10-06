Air-Conditioned Local Trains To Run On Mumbai Trans-Harbour From Thursday

The first AC local on the Trans-Harbour line will depart on October 7 from Panvel for Thane at 5.44 am.

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday announced the restoration of all 16 air-conditioned suburban train services on Mumbai's Trans-Harbour line from Thursday.

The Central Railway will also increase the number of train services on its suburban network from October 7, bringing them to nearly 96 per cent of pre-pandemic level.

The railway had suspended AC local services, along with other suburban trains on its network in Mumbai, last year after the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Though it restored regular suburban services after coronavirus-related restrictions were relaxed, AC trains were still not available to commuters.

As per the schedule released by the Central Railway, the first AC local on the Trans-Harbour line will depart on October 7 from Panvel for Thane at 5.44 am, while the last service will leave Panvel for Thane at 10.46 pm.

The suburban train section connects Navi Mumbai, which is on the Harbour line, with Thane on the Central line.

"The 16 services will run with AC rakes (coaches) from Monday to Friday and with non-AC rakes on Saturdays," Shivaji Sutar, chief Public Relations officer of the railway said.

He said these services, barring two, will not run on Sundays/holidays. On these days, two services will run between Thane and Nerul with non-AC rakes and as per the Sunday time-table.

With the restoration of these trains, the number of suburban services on the Trans-Harbour section will increase to 262 from 246 now, Mr Sutar said.

He also said that from October 7, the number of suburban services on the Central Railway will be increased from the present 1,686 to 1,702, which is 95.94 per cent of the pre-pandemic level.

Currently, commuters fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have been allowed to board suburban trains at least 14 days after taking their second dose. Besides, government employees and those associated with essential services can also travel in local trains.

