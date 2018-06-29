"A Ball Of Fire": New CCTV Video Shows Mumbai Plane Explode

Mumbai plane crash: The CCTV video shows the massive fire that engulfed the under-construction site

A day after a small chartered plane crashed in Mumbai, killing five people, a new CCTV video has emerged that shows how the aircraft exploded within a fraction of a second on impact.

The video, shot from a camera just a building across the road from the under-construction site, shows the plane crashing into the steel girders that had been erected to construct the ground floor.

The plane comes down hard just before the construction site, and immediately bursts into a massive ball of fire which engulfs the entire area.

Yesterday, a CCTV video taken from another angle showed the plane hitting a red vehicle on the road just before it goes up in flames.

The fire that spread over a 50-metre radius, was accompanied by a loud bang which had locals rushing out of their houses and running to the crash site.

"There was a big explosion sound and then we saw the fire," a teenager who lives in the area, said.

"It was a huge ball of fire," said another eyewitness.

Aircraft parts like the engines, propellers and landing gear were completely burnt even before the fire brigade could reach the spot.

It took authorities about an hour to put out the fire

Two pilots, two maintenance engineers, and a man who was at the under-construction site were killed in the crash.

This was the first flight of the 26-year-old aircraft in the last nine years. It was in repairs for months before its test flight yesterday.

The privately-owned plane, a 12-seater, was sold by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2014. It had been grounded and was sitting in a hangar since an accident on February 22, 2008, according to UP officials. The aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in Allahabad. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, after investigating the incident, declared the plane "unserviceable".