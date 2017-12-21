90-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Trapped At Home For 3 Days After Fall, Rescued

Indira Shelar lived alone in her suburban Vile Parle flat. The fall had rendered her immobile and she was unable to come to the door and reach out for help.

Indira Shelar has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. (Representational)

Mumbai:  A 90-year-old woman was rescued from her flat after she suffered a fall in her house and was unable to move for the past three days, said a police official.

He said that Indira Shelar lived alone in her suburban Vile Parle flat and the fall had rendered her immobile and she was unable to come to the door and reach out for help.

The police was informed about the incident by neighbours who grew concerned after not seeing Ms Shelar around for the past three days, the official said.

He said that fire brigade and police personnel who broke open the door to Ms Shelar's flat found her lying near the bathroom door.

"The woman is very frail and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment," the official added.

