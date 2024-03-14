8 Mumbai Railway Stations To Be Renamed: See Full List

The Maharashtra government will rename eight Mumbai railway stations that have British-era names. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.

The eight railway stations set to be renamed in Mumbai are:

Mumbai Central to be named after philanthropist Jagannath Shankar Seth. Curry Road to be renamed Lalbagh. Sandhurst Road will become Dongri. Marine Lines to be named Mumba Devi. Charni Road to become Girgaon. Cotton Green to be known as Black Chowki. Kings Circle might soon be called Tirthankara Parshvanath. Dockyard Road will be renamed Mazgaon.

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has announced that the Maharashtra government has approved his proposal to rename eight railway stations in Mumbai. The MP representing Mumbai South-Central constituency said that the proposal will now be sent to the Centre for approval.

Historian Bharat Gothoskar has pointed out that not all of the proposed railway stations have colonial origins. One station, in particular, derives its name from a Marathi term meaning “grazing land”. He revealed that some stations, like Charni Road and Marine Lines, have local significance and despite public demand, he argued against changing the names.

In another recent development, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, signalling the construction of a Maharashtra Bhavan. Secondly, the Ahmednagar district is set to be renamed Ahilya Nagar. The cabinet has also given the green light for the construction of a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar).