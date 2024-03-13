Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Renaming Of 8 Mumbai Railway Stations

The cabinet has decided to rename Mumbai Central Station as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station (File)

Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to rename eight Mumbai railway stations that bear names dating back to the British colonial era.

Following the approval, Curry Road will be renamed to Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will now be known as Dongri, and Marine Lines will be rechristened as Mumbadevi. Cotton Green will be renamed to Kalachowki, Charni Road to Girgaon, Dockyard Road to Mazgaon, and King Circle to Tirthakar Parshivnath.

The cabinet has also decided to rename Mumbai Central Station as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station for which a proposal has been sent to the Railways Ministry.

The Maharashtra Cabinet has also approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan there. The budget proposal for the same was already in the state budget in the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The cabinet has also decided to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar.

Also, the cabinet has approved the construction of a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar).

"Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and members of the Cabinet were present in this Cabinet meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House," Maharashtra Chief Minister's office posted on X.

Earlier, in a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains, including a train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, on Tuesday.

Thanking PM Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Today, PM Modi flagged off 10 Vande Bharat trains. Out of the 10 trains, one was inaugurated in Maharashtra. In the state, nine stations will benefit from the 'One station, one product' initiative of the government. This will provide employment opportunities to the locals."

"Earlier, Maharashtra got seven Vande Bharat trains. I thank the PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this," he said.

