The woman was ill for a long time and suffering from depression (Representational)

A 70-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a multi-storey building in suburban Powai yesterday morning, police said.

Lakshmi Dhutiram Rout, resident of Raheja Vihar, allegedly jumped from the balcony of her 17th floor apartment, police said.

Rout was ill for a long time and suffering from depression, police said, adding that further probe was on.

