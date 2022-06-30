4 Found Dead Inside Abandoned Mumbai Hospital, 4 Suicide Notes Found

Four suicide notes were found from the building, they added.

Four people were found dead inside an abandoned hospital building in Mumbai's Kandivali area, the police said. Three of the dead are family members, the police officials added.

The family used to stay inside an abandoned hospital building, the police officials adding, that the hospital was closed 15 years ago.

"Bodies of two women were found in a pool of blood on the second floor. The first floor was also searched where two persons were found hanging, the police said.

The persons who were found dead were identified as Kiran Dalvi, her two daughters - Muskan and Bhumi - and one Shivdayal Sen.

A murder case has been registered and a probe has been launched to investigate the crime.