4 Fear Trapped, Several Rescued As Building Collapses In Mumbai

A fire brigade team and Mumbai civic body officials were at the spot. (Representational)

Four people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in South Mumbai's Fort area today, the police said.

Officials said that the building collapsed around 9.15 pm. Several people have been rescued, they said.

The building was under the jurisdiction of state housing agency MHADA, as per the preliminary information.

A fire brigade team and Mumbai civic body officials were at the spot. Search and rescue operation is on, a civic body official said.

"As a precautionary measure, the adjoining building has been evacuated," PS Rahangdale, chief of Mumbai fire brigade, said.

